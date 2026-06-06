Historic Thangu Sertok Gumpa reduced to ashes in North Sikkim fire; two houses also destroyed

A major fire broke out at the historic Thangu Sertok Gumpa in North Sikkim late on the night of June 5, reducing the revered monastery to ashes and destroying two nearby houses.

According to reports, the fire erupted at around 11:00 PM and rapidly engulfed the entire structure. Despite desperate efforts by local residents to contain the blaze, nothing from inside the gumpa could be salvaged. Two residential houses located in the vicinity were also gutted in the fire.

Built around 1965, the monastery held immense religious, cultural and historical significance for the people of Lachen and the wider region. The destruction of the gumpa has left the local community deeply saddened.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited. Authorities are expected to assess the extent of the damage and investigate the circumstances leading to the incident.