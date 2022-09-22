Aiming to strengthen the cooperative ecosystem in the Eastern and North-Eastern Regions for the larger benefit of the local communities, Union Home Affairs, and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a day-long ‘Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave’ at Gangtok in Sikkim on October 7 organized by National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd (NCDFI)

According to the sources, Sikkim Chief Minister P. S. Tamang ( Golay), B.L. Verma, Minister of State for Cooperation, Minister of Cooperation Department, Minister of Animal husbandry Department, and other Senior officials of the Ministry, the top dignitaries of the Sikkim Government including Ministers and Bureaucrats will actively participate in this conference.

The theme of the conclave is “Resilient Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperatives- Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities”.