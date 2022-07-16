In terms of additional income generated during the intervention period, Horticulture was the dominant component in 17 States including 3 North-Eastern States - Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

Considering the enormous potential and importance of the horticulture industry in enhancing farmer income, the Government of India has allotted Rs. 2250 Crore for horticulture sector development during 2021-22.

Sikkim is a land endowed with abundant natural resources. Horticulture in the state primarily consists of fruits such as Sikkim Mandarin, pear, kiwi, papaya, and banana; vegetables such as bean, garden pea, exotic vegetables such as tomato, cole crops, radish, and various types of cucurbits including chayote; tuber crops primarily potato; spice crops such as large cardamom, ginger, turmeric, and cherry pepper; and flowers such as Cymbidium orchids, rose.

Meghalaya has three factors that encourage the development of horticulture: a large area of land suitable only for horticultural crops, diversity in agro-climatic factors that allow for a wide range of fruits, spices, and plantation crops, and an established tradition of growing horticultural crops that allows for easy expansion. Only 2.83 lakh hectares are seeded, accounting for 12.7% of the geographical area, with 7.69 lakh hectares accessible in the form of fallows, cultivable waste, and various tree crops.

Horticulture has been practiced since humans were hunter-gatherers. It is both the science and art of growing fruits, vegetables, flowers, herbs, and spices.

Horticulture has emerged as a promising agricultural sector for speeding economic expansion throughout the years. Its position in the country's nutritional security, poverty reduction, and job creation programs is growing substantially.