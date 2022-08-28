The race to elect the new All India Football Federation (AIFF) is turning into a two-way fight between former footballers, the legendary Bhaiching Bhutia and ex-India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey.

“I think I completely deserve this post because if you look at the other candidate in terms of experience and credibility I feel I can deliver said Bhaichung Bhutia who is contesting as President of the All India Football Federation.

He further said "because I have worked with the Football Association as a technical committee chairman and also worked with the government of India, additionally in mission Government Olympic team that was successful in sending a team for the Commonwealth Games 2022, I think that is the reason why I feel a much more capable of delivering my services then Kalyan Choubey.

On being asked about Sikkim Football Association President Menla Ethenpa supporting Mr. Chaubey, Bhaichung said " I think now it's completely open in public that Menla Ethenpa is only worried about his post not for the development of Sikkim or the football of Sikkim for which he has been in the association as the working president."

"Menla visited Sikkim many times but has never bargained development projects for Sikkim, not for National matches, not for the training nor did he bring funds for Sikkim Association. He is only going there to bargain for his post and which is very very sad. It has been already exposed by the football Association members and which is very very unfortunate," added Bhaichung.

Bhutia threw his hat into the AIFF election ring once again even as former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, seen as the BJP candidate, has emerged as the frontrunner for the top job. Both the former players filed their nominations on Thursday. The elections are slated for September 2.