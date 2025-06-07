The Indian Air Force (IAF) marked a crucial step in the ongoing relief operations in North Sikkim on June 6, as an MI-17 helicopter carried out the day’s first sortie from Pakyong Greenfield Airport to the landslide-affected area of Chaten.

The helicopter transported 1,300 kg of essential relief materials and five officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department to aid those stranded in the remote region.

As part of the coordinated effort, the same aircraft is also scheduled to airlift army personnel from Chaten back to Pakyong, supporting troop rotation and on-ground operations in the disaster-hit zone.

The IAF’s swift aerial response has been critical in reaching areas cut off by landslides and heavy rainfall in North Sikkim.

In a major relief on June 6, 44 stranded individuals—including 17 local residents—were successfully evacuated from Chaten through multiple helicopter sorties, bringing the rescue phase of the operation to a close.

“The rescue efforts resumed early morning with helicopters airlifting those stranded due to landslides. A total of 44 people have been safely evacuated,” an official said.

North Sikkim has been grappling with heavy rainfall and landslides in recent days, leaving several areas cut off and requiring urgent aerial intervention for both evacuation and supply delivery.