IMD Gangtok issues heavy rain warning for Sikkim, conditions likely to improve from September 24

The Meteorological Centre, Gangtok, under the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued a seven-day weather warning for Sikkim, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts over the next two days.

For Thursday, September 24, and Friday, September 25, Gyalshing, Namchi and Soreng have been placed under an orange alert, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places on Thursday and heavy rain expected on September 25.

Meanwhile, Gangtok, Mangan and Pakyong remain under a yellow watch for both days, with heavy rainfall likely at one or two places.

From Saturday, September 26, the warning level is forecast to drop to nil across all six districts, with the nil-warning period expected to continue through October 1.

The seven-day forecast indicates light to moderate rain is likely at most places across Sikkim from September 24 to September 26. Rainfall is then expected at many places on September 27 before reducing to a few places from September 28 through September 30.

Gyalshing, Namchi and Soreng are likely to remain the districts of greatest concern through Friday due to the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall, while weather conditions are expected to gradually improve across Sikkim from the weekend.