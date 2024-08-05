The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for several districts in Sikkim, warning of moderate to intense spells of rain expected to persist over the next 2-3 hours. The alert, effective from 20:30 IST today, impacts the districts of Gangtok, Pakyong, Namchi, Soreng, Mangan and Gyalshing.

The IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Baluwakhani, Gangtok, has advised residents to take necessary precautions and remain in safe locations during the anticipated thunderstorm activity. The warning highlights the potential for localized flooding and disruptions due to the heavy rainfall.

The alert advised the public to stay informed about the weather conditions and follow safety guidelines to minimize risks associated with thunderstorms.