The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for Sikkim and orange alert for Assam and Meghalaya for next 48 hours on October 4 owing to the flood threat across by Sikkim's Teesta river.

Sikkim's Teesta river swelled to all time high as heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm lashed parts of the state, leading to massive destruction as landslide and flooding gripped the state.

Aproximately 25 army vehicles, parts of ATTC college and few army personnel have been washed away in the ensuing disaster.

It needs mention here that the Education Department also decided to shut down all Government educational institutions till October 8.