The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Gangtok has predicted enhanced rainfall activities over the districts of Sikkim, with North Sikkim likely to be the most affected region in the State. Sikkim has witnessed casualties, widespread road disruption and damage to properties due to heavy rainfall with onset of monsoon fury.

The intensity of heavy rainfall is due to the passage of an east-west oriented trough and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal during June 16-20, according to the IMD Gangtok special weather bulletin, resulting in widespread rainfall activity that is likely to continue over all districts of Sikkim during this period.

The intense rainfall activity in Northeast India, including Sikkim and North Bengal regions is due to the ‘break monsoon’ period, the period when the monsoon trough shifts closer to the foothills of Himalayas, which leads to sharp decrease in rainfall over most parts of the country.

Regarding the cumulative rainfall (mm) recorded during the period June 1-16 over the last 10 years, 2013 recorded 343.4 mm and 2022 recorded 632.5 mm, which is almost double.

The last few days, landslides have occurred throughout the State and NH 10 due to incessant rainfall during the last two weeks. The public and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in North Sikkim and East Sikkim for the next 72 hours. Taxi drivers are also advised not to travel due to landslides/mudslides and reduction in visibility.