The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory indicating intense rainfall and thunderstorm activities over various districts of Sikkim from June 12-16. This weather phenomenon is attributed to a cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh and its neighboring areas, along with an east-west oriented upper air trough extending from East Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland, traversing across Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and south Assam.

Additionally, a significant influx of moisture from the Bay of Bengal is contributing to these weather conditions. Moderate rain and thundershower activities are expected in most parts of Sikkim, including Gangtok, Gyalshing, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong, and Soreng.

The IMD has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain districts on specific days. On 12th June 2024, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Mangan, Namchi, and Pakyong, while Gangtok, Gyalshing, and parts of Soreng are likely to receive heavy rainfall. On 13th June 2024, Mangan and parts of Namchi are forecasted to have heavy to very heavy rain, with Gangtok, Pakyong, Gyalshing, and parts of Soreng also expecting heavy rainfall. On 14th June 2024, heavy rain is anticipated in Namchi, with Gangtok, Gyalshing, Mangan, Pakyong, and Soreng likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The IMD has outlined several potential impacts, including localized flooding, reduced visibility, landslides, road blockages, damage to crops, traffic disruptions, damage to kutcha roads, flash floods, damage to vulnerable structures, uprooting of trees, and disruption in aviation services. To mitigate risks, the IMD suggests avoiding waterlogged areas, following traffic advisories, staying away from landslide-prone areas, monitoring flight operations, and avoiding vulnerable structures. This advisory serves as a caution for residents and travelers in Sikkim to take necessary precautions and stay updated on further developments.