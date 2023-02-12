The Joint Action Council (JAC) on February 12 expressed displeasure with the resolution passed recently by the state government regarding the Sikkimese identity.

"We are not happy with the resolution passed in the special assembly session as they have failed to bring the clear definition of Sikkimese identity", said Passang Sherpa, General Secretary of JAC.

"We agree the immigrant tag has been expunged and the particular judgment became null and void but at the same time, we want to do away with a clear definition of Sikkimese as there is still no clarity on the matter and the recently passed resolution has not talked about it hence we are further constituting a special advisory committee which will suggest JAC to take further action." , he added.

Regarding the question of whether the old settlers should receive income tax exemptions, Sherpa justified, “When 90% of the economy is in their hands, all the money is in their hands, and they have big businesses if they are not paying income tax, then who will? This is not justified.

Sherpa also said that after the judgment, there is a need for amendment in the parliament. "We need to have a clear definition of Sikkimese and we will also apprise this to the government again once our legal team gives us the direction.", he added.

Reacting to JAC's dissatisfaction over the passed resolution, Political Secretary to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Jacob Khaling said the government is open for any kind of suggestion.

"If they want then we are ready to work but as per the judgment it has not touched upon the article 371 F and Sikkimese identity and we have permanently removed the tag of immigrant which 25 years long government failed to do so", he added.