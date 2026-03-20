Imtiaz Ali headlines opening day of Sikkim film festival with directing masterclass

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali drew strong interest on the opening day of the Sikkim International Film Festival, leading a session on directing and screenwriting that focused on the fundamentals of storytelling and film production.

Speaking at a masterclass titled The Craft of Directing and Screenwriting on Thursday, March 19, Ali stressed the importance of pre-production, calling it a decisive phase that shapes both the narrative and execution of a film. He said careful groundwork often determines how effectively a story translates on screen.

Reflecting on his own films, Ali pointed to the differing demands of each project. He noted that Rockstar required a longer shooting schedule, while Highway was completed in a much shorter time frame, illustrating how timelines vary depending on the nature of the story.

According to a statement from the Information and Public Relations Department, Ali also spoke about his creative approach, saying he prefers a flexible, “free-rolling” style rather than following a fixed pattern while making films.

Ali acknowledged the state government’s efforts in organising the festival under Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and said the platform could help strengthen creative exchanges. He added that one of his reasons for attending was to build connections in Sikkim and expressed interest in returning to shoot a film in the state.

He also indicated a willingness to collaborate with local talent and explore stories rooted in the Northeast.

The session concluded with Ali being felicitated by the Pakyong-based Asian Anime and Manga Academy.