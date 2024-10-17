In a groundbreaking development for LGBTQ+ rights in Nepal, Prajeet Budathoki, a Nepali gay man, wed his American partner, Joshep Foster Ellis, in a traditional ceremony on October 6. This historic union, recognized officially with the titles "Husband" and "Husband" on their marriage certificate, marks the first same-sex marriage between a Nepali citizen and a foreign national.

The wedding, held in Dharan, showcased a blend of cultural rituals and modern LGBTQ+ identities, celebrating love in a country where same-sex marriage remains a contentious issue. Budathoki and Ellis, who have been in a committed relationship for two years, drew international attention for their union, which is seen as a significant milestone in the fight for marriage equality in Nepal.

Despite ongoing opposition to legalizing same-sex marriage, the couple’s celebration has sparked positive dialogue both locally and globally. Advocates for LGBTQ+ rights view this wedding as a beacon of hope, symbolizing progress toward greater acceptance and legal recognition for LGBTQ+ individuals in Nepal.

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