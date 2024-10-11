Adverse weather conditions in Sikkim have forced Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to cancel his planned visit to the region on October 11. Singh, who had arrived at Bagdogra airport earlier on Friday, was unable to depart by helicopter as scheduled.

Despite the setback, the minister will proceed with inaugurating several defence-related projects in Sikkim virtually from the Sukna Military base in Siliguri, West Bengal.

Singh's original itinerary included attending an Army Commanders Conference at the 17 Mountain Division's headquarters in Gangtok. He was also set to inaugurate the Prerna Sthal in Bardang, Pakyong District. This memorial honours 22 Army troops who lost their lives during the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood on October 4, 2023.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay is expected to participate in the virtual inauguration of Prerna Sthal. The evening plans had included a dinner hosted by Golay for Singh at Samman Bhawan.

On Saturday, the defence minister was scheduled to inaugurate 75 Border Roads Organisation projects from Sherathang, near the Indo-Tibet border at Nathula Pass. It remains unclear how these plans will be affected by the change in circumstances.