The Sikkim government under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on May 1 pledged full responsibility for the medical treatment of Rohan Giri, a student at Sikkim University. Rohan, the son of journalist Hemant Giri was admitted to Nutia Hospital in Silgadhi following a stroke.

Chief Minister Tamang personally assured Rohan's family of the government's commitment to bear all expenses related to his treatment. This decision was conveyed to the Giri family today.

Rohan Giri's condition compelled action from his peers and community member particularly the students of the Law Department at Sikkim University.

Upon learning of Rohan's situation, journalist Hemanta Giri reached out to the Press Club, seeking assistance. The Club liaised with Chief Minister Tamang's office advocating for urgent intervention. In response, the Chief Minister engaged with the hospital management, extending the government's assurance of financial support for Rohan's medical expenses.

Expressing gratitude towards the students of Sikkim University for their support, Chief Minister Tamang conveyed his well-wishes for Rohan's speedy recovery. Both Rohan's family and the Press Club of Sikkim echoed sentiments of appreciation for the government's action during this critical time.

Hemanta Giri, acknowledging the government's initiative, conveyed his appreciation on behalf of Rohan's family and the Press Club. The Press Club's publicity secretary, Pankaj Dhungel commended Chief Minister Tamang for his compassionate response to Rohan's medical emergency.

Earlier, on April 29, the Sikkim University Students' Association (SUSA) had lodged a complaint against the administration of the New STNM Hospital in Sokeygang, Sikkim, alleging medical negligence that led to dire consequences for Rohan Giri. The association highlighted the challenges faced by Giri's family during his stay at the hospital, including inadequate diagnostic procedures and medical care.

According to the complaint, Giri was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward on April 22, following a severe brain stroke. Despite his critical condition, the initial medical examination reportedly failed to identify any serious issues. Concerns were raised regarding the thoroughness of the CT scan conducted at the hospital with only a portion of the necessary scans recorded. Additionally, the family's request for a referral for further treatment was allegedly denied by the hospital staff.

Anukul Limboo, President of SUSA expressed concern over the incident stating the importance of adequate medical facilities and proper care, particularly in a multispecialty hospital like STNM. He criticized the hospital for its failure to provide timely and appropriate medical assistance to Giri.

Sumiran Giri, a member of the victim's family, recounted the events leading up to Giri's transfer to another hospital stating the hospital's initial assurances of normalcy despite Giri's deteriorating condition. It was only after transferring him to Siliguri Hospital that he was diagnosed with a major brain stroke and heart problems.

In response to the outcry over the alleged medical negligence, Dr. D B Bista, PCC cum Director (Admin) had assured that an inquiry committee would be constituted, and the matter would be handed over to the state medical board for investigation.

Additionally, on April 30, students from Sikkim University's Law Department took to the streets, not for merriment, but to support their ailing friend, Rohan Giri. Engaging in busking activities at MG Marg, they rallied together to raise funds for his critical medical treatment.

Anukul Limboo, leading the charge, emphasized the gravity of their efforts said, "Today, we're not singing for amusement. We're singing to save a life, to help our friend Rohan Giri fight against this unforeseen adversity."

In light of these events, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang assured Rohan's family of the government's commitment to bear all expenses related to his treatment. This

All these developments have been possible due to the relentless coverage by India Today NE on the plight of Rohan Giri.

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