The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army conducted a successful casualty evacuation (casevac) operation on December 20.



The joint operation rescued 10 personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) who were injured in a bus accident near Zuluk, close to Gangtok, and airlifted them to military hospitals in Gangtok and Bengdubi.



The IAF, upon receiving information about the accident at 11:15 am, immediately deployed two Cheetah helicopters and one Mi-17V5 helicopter from Bagdogra Airbase within an hour.



Despite marginal weather conditions and the challenging altitude of approximately 9,000 feet at the Zuluk helipad, the helicopters successfully evacuated the injured passengers to safety.





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