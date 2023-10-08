The TriShakti Corps of the Indian Army continues to provide vital assistance to approximately 1700 stranded tourists, including 63 foreign nationals, in the remote regions of Lachen, Lachung, Thangu, and Chungthang in North Sikkim. As adverse weather conditions persist, the Indian Army's unwavering efforts aim to ensure the safety and well-being of these tourists until they can be safely evacuated.

The mission, which has garnered praise and admiration, is taking place concurrently with the ongoing search and rescue operation for missing soldiers in the same region. Out of the 23 missing soldiers, one was successfully rescued alive on October 4 and the identification of eight bodies has been completed thus far. The search for the remaining missing soldiers remains an urgent priority.

For the stranded tourists, the TriShakti Corps is delivering essential support, including food, medical aid, and communication facilities. In these challenging circumstances, the Indian Army's commitment to providing assistance to those in need reflects its dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals affected by the ongoing crisis.