Indian army begins high-altitude AMAR training above 14,000 feet in northern sector
The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps has begun intensive training in Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) at altitudes surpassing 14,000 feet, significantly boosting close-combat preparedness in some of the most challenging operational environments along the Northern Borders.
The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps has begun intensive training in Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) at altitudes surpassing 14,000 feet, significantly boosting close-combat preparedness in some of the most challenging operational environments along the Northern Borders.
Conducted in sub-zero temperatures, low-oxygen conditions, and extremely rugged terrain, the training is designed to ensure that soldiers remain combat-effective even in situations where conventional weapons may not be immediately accessible.
AMAR is a modernised combat discipline that integrates traditional Indian martial arts with globally established close-quarter battle techniques. The programme includes bare-hand combat, weapon-based engagements, stress-response management, and comprehensive physical and mental conditioning—all critical for high-altitude military operations.
A young officer undergoing the training described the experience:
“At 14,000 ft, the mountains test your stamina, focus, and determination. AMAR helps us remain calm under pressure and assures us that even without a weapon, we are fully equipped to counter any close-quarter threat.”
Army officials noted that the routine sharpens soldiers’ reflexes, balance, endurance, situational awareness, and controlled aggression, attributes essential for success in close-quarters combat in mountainous regions.
In essence, the AMAR training ensures that every soldier becomes a self-reliant combat weapon—capable of fighting and prevailing anywhere, anytime.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today