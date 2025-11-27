Indian army boosts community-led adventure tourism in North Sikkim’s Yumthang Valley

In a significant push toward promoting sustainable tourism in high-altitude regions, the Indian Army has extended vital assistance to the local community of Yumthang Valley by providing specialised adventure equipment to support community-run tourism ventures.



The equipment — comprising camping gear, climbing tools, safety kits, cooking sets and essential high-altitude support items — will help locals establish organised adventure camps for the 20–25 tourists who visit the valley daily. The initiative aims to empower local youth to conduct guided trekking, camping and entry-level adventure activities in a safe, professional, and eco-conscious manner.



Overseeing the community-led project, Mr. Pema Dorjee, Pipon, Lachung Dzumsa, expressed gratitude, saying:

“This support allows our youth to organise adventure activities in a structured way and welcome more visitors with confidence. It strengthens our ability to manage tourism responsibly and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.”



Army officials highlighted that the collaboration is aligned with the Indian Army’s broader outreach efforts in the region, including the Ranbhoomi Darshan tourism initiative. The move is expected to enhance local capabilities, promote responsible tourism practices and boost economic development in one of Sikkim’s most scenic border regions.