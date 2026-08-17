Indian Army commissions sewage treatment plant near Sikkim's Tsomgo Lake

The Indian Army has commissioned a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Changu in Sikkim at an altitude of 12,313 feet, aiming to curb wastewater pollution in the ecologically sensitive area around Tsomgo Lake.

The facility, commissioned by the Army's Trishakti Corps, uses indigenous technology developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). It is designed to treat sewage generated in the high-altitude region before it can affect local water sources.

Tsomgo Lake, also known as Changu Lake, is one of Sikkim's major tourist destinations and holds religious and cultural importance for local communities. The lake and its surrounding environment are particularly vulnerable to pollution because of the region's fragile high-altitude ecosystem.

The Army said the new facility would help reduce the flow of untreated wastewater into the area and protect water resources around the lake.

The project also brings locally developed environmental technology into use in a challenging terrain, where conventional sewage management systems can be difficult to install and operate.

Gnathang-Machong MLA Pamin Lepcha inaugurated the facility on Monday in the presence of Army representatives and local stakeholders.

The commissioning comes as growing tourist activity around Tsomgo Lake increases the need for better waste and sewage management in the high-altitude region.