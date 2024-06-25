The Trishakti Corps, Indian Army conducted a motorcycle expedition to North Bengal and Sikkim from June 18 to 24, which saw the participation from a group of women riders from Iron Horrses Academy, New Delhi, aiming to showcase women empowerment and pay homage to the Indian Army bravehearts at various War Memorials.

The expedition also aimed to highlight the tourism potential of the border areas of North Bengal and Sikkim.

The expedition took the participants to the majestic hills of Sikkim through a remarkable journey to Nathu La and New Baba Mandir, and also included a homage ceremony by the team at the Ganju Lama War Memorial.

The expedition concluded in Gangtok, where the participants enjoyed tea and engaged in conversations with the Girls NCC cadets of the 3 NCC Battalion.

The expedition explored the diverse and challenging terrains of East Sikkim, highlighting the spirit of adventure and camaraderie.

This was followed by a thrilling ride through the Dooar area of North Bengal wherein they rode to the Indo Bhutan border and interacted with local women and NCC girl cadets. The team paid homage at the Damdim War Memorial and also conducted a workshop on ‘Safe Riding of Two Wheelers’. The expedition was flagged in at Sukna on June 24.



While the women riders are breaking barriers and paving the way for a more inclusive future, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, while guarding the borders, aims to contribute to empowering women, particularly the young girls of border areas.