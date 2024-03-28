In a bid to bring light and hope to the lives of those residing in the remote corners of the nation, the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has embarked on a noble mission. Under the banner of "Operation Sadbhavana," the Corps has undertaken a remarkable initiative to extend essential infrastructure to the isolated border villages of Sikkim.

In a recent development, the Trishakti Corps has installed four 45 KVA generators in four remote border villages nestled high above 13,000 feet above mean sea level (MSL) in East Sikkim. This initiative aims to address the critical need for electricity in these villages, which endure extremely harsh climatic conditions.