Indian Army engineers from the Trishakti Corps have successfully constructed a 150-foot suspension bridge in North Sikkim, reconnecting border villages that were cut off due to continuous heavy rains. This critical infrastructure project has brought much-needed relief to the local residents stranded by the flooding.

Under challenging conditions, the army engineers showcased their technical expertise by launching the foot suspension bridge over waters flowing at speeds exceeding 20 knots, completing the project in less than 48 hours. The newly constructed bridge will restore connectivity to the affected areas, facilitating the movement of people and the delivery of essential relief materials.