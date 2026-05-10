Indian Army facilitates women-run cafe near Baba Harbhajan Singh Shrine in East Sikkim

A cafe operated by an all-women local team has been established at an altitude of 13,000 feet near the Baba Harbhajan Singh Shrine in East Sikkim, in an initiative aimed at promoting tourism and generating livelihood opportunities in the remote border region.

The project has been conceptualised and facilitated by the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army in coordination with the civil administration and local stakeholders. The initiative forms part of the broader Ranbhoomi Darshan programme, which seeks to encourage tourism in border areas while highlighting the region’s heritage and strategic importance.

Located in close proximity to one of East Sikkim’s prominent tourist and pilgrimage destinations, the cafe is expected to enhance visitor experience in the high-altitude area while creating sustainable economic opportunities for local residents.

Officials said the initiative focuses particularly on empowering women by creating employment opportunities and encouraging entrepreneurship in remote communities. The project is also expected to contribute to increased tourist inflow to the Baba Harbhajan Singh Shrine and surrounding areas.

The Indian Army said the initiative reflects resilience, enterprise and self-reliance among local communities living in challenging terrain and weather conditions. By integrating tourism with livelihood generation, the project aims to support sustainable development in border regions.

The effort has also been described as an example of military-civil cooperation, reinforcing the Indian Army’s commitment to inclusive development and stronger engagement with citizens residing in frontier areas of the country.