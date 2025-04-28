The Indian Army has been at the forefront of relief operations in North Sikkim, assisting tourists who were stranded due to road blockages caused by heavy snowfall and landslides. The army’s tireless efforts have not only restored road connectivity but also provided essential services such as food, shelter, and medical care to those in need.

Following the disruption of road access to Lachung, a popular tourist destination in North Sikkim, the Indian Army has worked in close coordination with local authorities to ensure the safe evacuation of stranded visitors. As part of the relief efforts, families have been successfully reunited, ensuring that no one is left behind in the difficult conditions caused by the blocked roads.

The army’s operations have focused on clearing the snow and debris blocking key routes, enabling the restoration of road connectivity to critical areas, including Lachung. In addition to the restoration of transportation, the army has provided food, shelter and medical assistance to the stranded tourists, prioritizing their safety and well-being during the crisis.