The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps is spearheading massive operations to reestablish connectivity to villages isolated following a devastating flash flood on the night of October 3 and 4, 2023. The primary focus of these operations is the restoration of communication and access to North Sikkim through Chungthang, an area severely affected by the flood. The dedicated efforts of the Indian Army have already borne fruit as they reached the isolated village of Rabom, located to the northwest of Chungthang, and commenced the rescue of 150-200 stranded civilians.

Over the past five days, the Indian Army has launched a multi-pronged approach to address the crisis. This comprehensive strategy encompasses the provision of sustenance to all isolated areas where troops are deployed, reaching out to regions devoid of military presence, restoring communication links, and evaluating the extent of damage while planning for long-term reconstruction efforts.

In the immediate response, meticulous efforts have been undertaken to account for tourists and locals in the affected areas, including Chaten, Lachen, Lachung, and Thangu in North Sikkim. A detailed list of 2000 tourists, which includes 63 foreign nationals, has been compiled, and essential support such as food, medical aid, accommodation, and telephone connectivity is being provided. To alleviate the concerns of worried relatives, a helpline has been established to relay information about the well-being of the tourists. These efforts will persist until all tourists are safely evacuated. With improved weather conditions, air evacuations of tourists have already commenced on October 9, 2023.

Simultaneously, the Indian Army is focused on reconnecting the villages that have been cut off from the outside world. To this end, troops, in collaboration with the ITBP and local residents, have completed the construction of a log bridge over Lachen Chu, connecting Chungthang to Pegong. Additionally, a footbridge is being erected from the Chungthang side, further facilitating access. Special teams were dispatched on October 7th to open a route to Chaten via Rabom, and despite challenging terrain and inclement weather, they reached Rabom village on the night of October 8th. A foot link has been established, and assistance is being provided to the 150-200 civilians who were stranded in the area.

The Trishakti Corps Signal Corps continues its tireless efforts to restore communication links to North Sikkim, working round the clock. As part of these endeavors, an optical fiber cable has been laid across the Teesta River at a new location, restoring optical fiber cable-based communication from Rangrang to Chungthang. Plans are underway to restore optical fiber cable-based communication to Lachung and Lachen, following which BSNL's BTS can resume operations, ultimately restoring mobile communication in North Sikkim.

Concurrently, the Directorate General of the Border Roads Organization (DG BRO) and senior engineering officials from the Indian Army have completed the assessment of damage and devised plans for restoring road communication throughout the state. Numerous meetings with the State Government and various agencies have been held, and on-ground reconnaissance, some involving the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Mr. PS Tamang, has taken place. The Chief Minister has pledged full support, including land availability and forest clearance, for the reconstruction efforts.

To ensure the well-being of the people in Chungthang, rations have been provided to the local Gurudwara. Medical aid is available at all locations, with over 1500 patients already receiving treatment from the dedicated Trishakti Healers.