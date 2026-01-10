Indian Army launches pilot home delivery of medicines for veterans in Sikkim

In a significant step towards strengthening veteran welfare, the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps has launched a pilot initiative for home delivery of essential medicines to entitled veterans in Sikkim.

The service is being implemented through the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic in Gangtok, in collaboration with the Department of Posts and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited. The initiative aims to ensure safe, timely and hassle-free delivery of medicines, particularly benefiting veterans living in remote and hard-to-reach areas of the state.

During the initial phase, the ECHS Polyclinic, Gangtok identified around 58 long-distance beneficiaries residing in South, North and West Sikkim. Many of these veterans face significant challenges in collecting medicines in person due to difficult terrain, long travel distances and mobility issues, especially among elderly and physically vulnerable beneficiaries.

Officials said that based on the results of the pilot project, the polyclinic plans to expand the home delivery service to all identified beneficiaries in the next phase. The proposed expansion is expected to improve access to healthcare, ensure continuity of treatment and substantially reduce the travel burden on senior citizens and physically challenged veterans.

The initiative is part of a pan-India programme of the Central Organisation Ex-Servicemen Health Scheme (ECHS) under the Adjutant General’s Branch. It underscores the Indian Army’s continued commitment to the welfare of veterans and its efforts to make their lives safer, healthier and more dignified.