The Indian Army reiterated its steadfast commitment to the welfare of Gorkha veterans during a grand Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally held at the Pension Paying Office (PPO) in Pokhara, Nepal.

The event, attended by Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding 33 Corps & Colonel of the Regiment, 9th Gorkha Rifles, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of veterans and their families.

During his address, Lt Gen Minwalla paid tribute to the sacrifices of Gorkha soldiers, honoring gallantry awardees and Veer Naris (war widows) as a mark of deep respect for their service.

He reaffirmed that the Indian Army and the Government of India remain dedicated to ensuring the well-being of ex-servicemen, with various welfare initiatives actively being pursued for their support.

The rally provided a platform for veterans to interact with senior Indian Army officials, share concerns, and receive updates on pension and welfare measures. Their enthusiastic participation reflected the unbreakable camaraderie between India and Nepal and the enduring commitment of the Indian Army to its retired personnel in Nepal.

As part of his Nepal visit, Lt Gen Minwalla also held discussions with senior officials of the Nepal Army, reinforcing the strong military ties between the two nations and exploring avenues for further cooperation.

For over 200 years, Gorkhas have been an integral part of the Indian Army, renowned for their fearless spirit, combat expertise, and unwavering loyalty. From World War I and II to Kargil in 1999, they have played a pivotal role in major battles, peacekeeping missions, and counterinsurgency operations. Their regiments have been decorated with numerous gallantry awards, including the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honor.

The legendary battle cry of the Gorkhas, “Jai Mahakali, Ayo Gorkhali!”, continues to symbolize their indomitable courage and warrior ethos.

The Indian Army remains steadfast in its mission to support its Gorkha veterans and further strengthen the historical ties between India and Nepal. With ongoing welfare measures and unwavering support, the legacy of the Gorkha regiments continues to thrive.