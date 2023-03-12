The Indian Army has successfully rescued 370 tourists who were stranded due to heavy snowfall in East Sikkim on 11 March. The tourists were returning from Natu La & Tsomgo (Changgu) Lake when approximately 100 vehicles got stuck in the heavy snowfall.

Troops of Trishakti Corps, in collaboration with Civil Police and Civil Administration, immediately launched rescue mission 'OPERATION HIMRAHAT' to provide relief to the stranded tourists. The relief operations continued through the late night on 11 March.

The tourists were provided with shelter, warm clothing, medical aid, and hot meals by the troops. The troops arranged accommodation for the stay of 360 tourists, including 178 males, 142 women, and 50 children. Detailed coordination was done with GREF for road opening in the morning.

On 12 March, the road opening was taken up with the assistance of GREF dozers. By 9 AM, the road was cleared to enable the movement of the vehicles to Gangtok. The quick reaction by the troops provided relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under inclement weather conditions and ensured early clearance of the road to enable the movement of vehicles to Gangtok.

The stranded tourists and Civil Administration of Sikkim expressed their deep gratitude for the immediate relief provided by the Army. The Indian Army while guarding the border in Super High-Altitude areas of the Himalayas, is always proactive in providing assistance to tourists and the local population.

The timely and efficient rescue operation by the Indian Army has once again highlighted their commitment to serving the people of India, especially during times of crisis. The tourists who were stranded in the snowfall can now return to their homes and loved ones, thanks to the selfless efforts of the Indian Army.