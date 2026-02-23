Indian Army rescues 46 tourists, secures 150 vehicles amid heavy snowfall in East Sikkim

In a swift response to heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Sikkim, troops of the Indian Army launched a rescue mission under Op Himrahat on February 22 to assist stranded locals and tourists battling extreme weather conditions.

Sudden and intense snowfall accompanied by sub-zero temperatures brought several tourist vehicles to a halt along vulnerable stretches in East Sikkim, leaving civilians exposed to harsh climatic conditions. Acting promptly, Army personnel moved into the affected zones and initiated coordinated relief and evacuation measures.

A total of 46 tourists were rescued and shifted to the nearest Army camp, where they underwent immediate medical examinations and were provided warm shelter, hot meals, heating arrangements and essential relief supplies. Medical teams ensured that all rescued individuals were stable and adequately cared for before any further movement.

In addition to evacuating stranded tourists, the Army facilitated the safe relocation of over 150 tourist vehicles to secure areas. The coordinated effort helped regulate traffic, prevent panic and reduce the risk of prolonged exposure in the high-altitude terrain.

The operation underscores the Indian Army’s continued commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster response in remote and challenging regions. Despite operating in extreme weather and high-altitude conditions, troops remain on round-the-clock alert to support civilians and visitors during emergencies.

The timely intervention under Op Himrahat restored mobility in the affected areas and prevented further escalation of the situation amid adverse weather conditions.