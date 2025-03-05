An Indian Army soldier was found dead at Sirwani Transit Camp in Gangtok District. The soldier, identified as Sepoy Maranadu P. of the 12 Madras Unit, was discovered hanging behind the JCO Toilet Block at the camp.

According to reports, the incident came to light at around 1:40 PM. Subedar M. Rajesh, from the same unit, filed a written FIR at approximately 2:30 PM, informing authorities about the unfortunate incident. Following the complaint, police reached the location and carried out necessary formalities at the scene.

The body of the deceased soldier has been sent to the District Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Officials have confirmed that the family members of the soldier have been informed about the incident.

As of now, no signs of foul play have been detected. However, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.