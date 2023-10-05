The Indian Army has initiated three helpline numbers to assist families of individuals, including soldiers, reported missing following a devastating lake burst in Sikkim.

The incident, triggered by heavy rains and subsequent flash floods along the Teesta River, caused substantial destruction to homes and roads in the region.

The three helpline numbers started for families of the missing people are:

Army Helpline No for North Sikkim – 8750887741

Army Helpline for East Sikkim – 8756991895

Army Helpline for missing soldiers – 7588302011

The death toll currently stands at 18, with 102 people reportedly missing, according to the Sikkim government. Out of these, 22 are members of the Indian Army. Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing, with one soldier already rescued and reported to be in stable condition in hospital.