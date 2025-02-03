The Indian Army’s Eastern Command conducted an in-depth session on Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) at the Brahmastra Yudhyasva event, held at Panagarh Military Station from January 31 to February 1, 2025.







The session aimed at enhancing operational preparedness by integrating cutting-edge strategies across space, cyber, information, and electromagnetic domains to address evolving security challenges.

The session featured insights from defense experts Nitin Gokhale and Anshuman Narang, who emphasized the significance of cross-domain synergy in modern warfare. Discussions highlighted the growing importance of space and cyber warfare, the challenges in electromagnetic spectrum dominance, and the need for real-time adaptability in contemporary military operations.

With a focus on both conventional and non-conventional warfare, the forum explored innovative strategies to fortify India’s defense capabilities. The event underscored the imperative for seamless coordination across multiple operational domains, ensuring the Indian Army remains at the forefront of strategic advancements in global military preparedness.