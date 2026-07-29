Indian Army, Youth Committee launch Gen Sagat Singh High-Altitude Football Tournament at 13,000 ft in Sikkim

The General Sagat Singh High-Altitude Football Tournament 2026 commenced on July 29 at Thegu in East Sikkim, bringing together football teams from across the region for a unique sporting event held at an altitude of 13,000 feet.

Jointly organised by the Black Cat Division of the Indian Army and the Youth Org Committee, Thegu, the tournament aims to promote sportsmanship, youth engagement and community participation while strengthening civil-military relations.

The tournament was inaugurated by Brigadier K. Kiran, Commander of the 63 Mountain Brigade, who attended the event as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the role of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, physical fitness and unity, and encouraged participants to uphold the spirit of fair play.

Around 34 teams from East Sikkim, including Gnathang, Changu, Kupup, Zuluk, Namchi, Singtam, Ranipool and neighbouring areas, are participating in the competition. The high-altitude conditions are expected to test the endurance, skill and determination of the players.

The tournament will continue over the coming weeks and conclude with the grand finale on August 15, coinciding with India's 79th Independence Day celebrations. Winners and runners-up will receive cash prizes and football kits, while outstanding performers will also be recognised with daily awards.

Organisers said the tournament seeks not only to promote sporting excellence but also to inspire local youth, encourage healthy competition and further strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the people of the region.