The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps conducted a veterinary camp at Tsomgo, a high-altitude region where yaks are indispensable to the livelihood and survival of the local communities. Organized under Operation Sadbhavana, the camp was aimed at delivering much-needed medical care to livestock in this geographically isolated area.

Yaks form the backbone of Tsomgo's economy, serving not only as a source of income but also playing a crucial role in transportation and daily survival amid harsh mountain conditions. However, the remoteness of the region has long deprived herders of access to veterinary services, leaving common animal ailments untreated and threatening both animal and human well-being.

To bridge this gap, the Trishakti Corps facilitated the visit of a specialized team of civil veterinary doctors to Tsomgo. These experts carried out comprehensive health check-ups and administered treatment for ailments frequently seen in yaks, including skin infections, leg sores, eye complications, and fevers. In addition to addressing existing conditions, preventive medications and essential supplies were distributed to help mitigate recurring health issues.

Recognizing the need for sustainable impact, the camp also featured awareness sessions for yak owners. Herders were educated on best practices related to feeding, hygiene, and animal handling, with the aim of improving livestock welfare over the long term. Special nutrients and calf feed were provided to ensure that young yaks receive proper nourishment during critical growth phases.

The successful execution of the camp underscored seamless coordination between the Indian Army and civil authorities. While the Army managed the challenging logistics of operating in difficult terrain, the veterinary professionals ensured that high-quality, specialized care reached those in need. This joint effort not only met the immediate medical requirements but also strengthened community ties, reinforcing the Army’s role as a partner in local development.

Tsomgo’s isolated setting often limits access to essential services, making such initiatives critical. Beyond delivering medical aid, the camp sent a broader message of solidarity from the Indian Army, reaffirming its commitment to addressing the real challenges faced by border communities.