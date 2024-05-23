The General Officer Commanding (GOC) and All Ranks of the Trishakti Corps extended greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Saga Dawa. The festival, celebrated annually on the 15th day of the fourth month of the Northern Buddhist Calendar, holds deep significance as it commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (passing away) of Buddha Shakyamuni.

"GOC and All Ranks Trishakti Corps extend greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Saga Dawa. May this festival bring peace and happiness amongst all", tweeted the Trishakti Corps.

Saga Dawa is considered the most sacred Buddhist festival, witnessed hundreds of devotees thronging the streets of Gangtok for a sacred procession. Amidst the chanting of religious prayers by Buddhist monks and the rhythmic beating of drums, people observed the traditional festivities of Saga Dawa with reverence and devotion.

This event holds immense significance for Tibetan Buddhists as it pays homage to the 3 pivotal events in Lord Buddha's life - his birth, enlightenment, and passing away into Nirvana. The day, also known as the Triple Blessed Day, marks these milestones that occurred in different years of his life.

At Tsuk-La-Khang monastery and various other monastic centers, devotees offered prayers and lit incense, seeking blessings and spiritual fulfillment. The month of Saga Dawa is believed to magnify the merits of good deeds, with offerings made to religious orders and alms given to the less fortunate.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang joined in the celebration, extending heartfelt greetings to the people on Buddha Purnima, synonymous with Saga Dawa. In a Facebook post, he emphasized the festival's role in fostering unity, harmony, and a deeper understanding of Lord Buddha's teachings among the people of Sikkim.