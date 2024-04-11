The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army recently undertook a rigorous training exercise involving Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing at an astounding altitude of 17,000 feet in the Himalayan region of Sikkim. The exercise, which saw active participation from Missile Firing Detachments representing Mechanised and Infantry Units across the entire Eastern Command, aimed to enhance combat readiness and proficiency in challenging mountainous terrain.

The comprehensive training exercise encompassed a spectrum of activities, including continuity training and live firing drills targeting both moving and static objectives, mirroring real-life battlefield scenarios. Demonstrating unparalleled lethality, the ATGM Detachments showcased their capability to effectively neutralize armored threats, ensuring mission success even in the most treacherous mountain environments.