Reaffirming its dedication to national security and operational excellence, the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps conducted an impressive high-altitude firing exercise in the rugged terrains of Sikkim on November 12.

The drill highlighted the corps' exceptional combat readiness and the precise execution of its military capabilities amidst challenging mountain conditions.

This significant military maneuver followed closely after the corps' commendable humanitarian efforts in East Sikkim, where they successfully rescued numerous tourists who were stranded due to severe snowfall.

The dual demonstration of combat prowess and swift humanitarian response has further underscored the Trishakti Corps' unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation and aiding civilians during crises.

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