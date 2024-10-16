The Indian Navy is undertaking a Motorcycle Expedition to the Northeastern states from October 14 – 30, aiming to enhance maritime awareness in these states and engage with youth and civil society.

Earlier, the Navy also made similar successful efforts in the Northeast in 2022 and in Leh/Ladakh in 2023.

The main objectives of the current initiative in three Northeastern states — Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, include showcasing the Indian Navy and conducting awareness drives at schools and colleges about career opportunities in the Indian Navy, including the Agnipath Scheme.

The drive also upholds Nari Shakti by including women officers and spouses, and seeks interaction with naval veterans and Veer Naris in the region.

A total of 40 Indian Naval personnel, including officers, sailors, and family members, are participating in the 15-day expedition, covering approximately 2,500 kilometers through various cities in Meghalaya, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Navy expresses gratitude to M/S TVS Motor Company for providing vehicle support for this outreach programme.