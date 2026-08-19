Indian rock band Girish and The Chronicles set for Portugal, Spain shows

Indian rock band Girish and The Chronicles (GATC) are set to return to Europe for a series of performances in Portugal and Spain, marking their second international tour of 2026.



The band will make its debut in Portugal at the 17th edition of the Milagre Metaleiro Open Air Festival, scheduled to be held from August 21 to 23.



The festival lineup includes several prominent names from the international metal scene, including Paradise Lost, The Haunted, Enforcer, Crematory, Primal Fear and former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley.



GATC said they are looking forward to sharing the stage with the international acts and making their first appearance in Portugal.



The band will then travel to Spain for a headline performance at the Valdor Rock Festival in Burgos on August 29.



Burgos has been an important stop in the band’s European journey since their first visit to the city in 2022. According to GATC, the band has received a strong response from audiences there and has developed a loyal following.



The upcoming European shows follow the band’s tour of Australia in March this year.



GATC are also preparing for the release of their fourth studio album, which will include their recently released single, “Generation Coward.”



The Portugal and Spain performances will mark another international chapter for the band as it continues to expand its presence among European rock and metal audiences.