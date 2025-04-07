India's first border village - Dichu, located near the strategic Dok-La Post at the tri-junction of India, China, and Bhutan has been electrified for the first time, marking a landmark step towards inclusive development and national security.

The transformative initiative, representing a significant milestone in the empowerment of remote frontier settlements, was spearheaded by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur.

The turning point came on January 4, 2025, when Governor Mathur made a visit to the isolated village of Dichu. During his interaction with the local residents, he discovered that the village still lacked access to electricity; a basic necessity. Deeply concerned by this gap, he immediately instructed the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 17 Mountain Division, Major General M.S. Rathore, to resolve the issue without delay.

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army took charge of the mission. Working under challenging terrain and weather conditions, they ensured that power supply was successfully established in the village. The move has not only improved the quality of life for the villagers but also served as a morale booster for those living in one of the most remote corners of the country.

Beyond electrification, the initiative also saw further enhancements to local housing, including the painting of tin roofs, which helped uplift the aesthetic and environmental conditions of the area. These combined efforts have brought new energy, both literally and figuratively, to Dichu transforming it from a neglected outpost to a symbol of national attention and care.

Grateful for this life-changing development, the villagers have expressed deep appreciation to the Hon’ble Governor and the Indian Army. For many, the arrival of electricity marks the beginning of a hopeful future, opening doors to education, health, communication, and economic opportunities previously out of reach.

Governor Mathur has publicly lauded the dedicated efforts of the Trishakti Corps, whose swift and selfless service made this achievement possible. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that even the farthest-flung corners of Sikkim are brought into the fold of development and national integration.