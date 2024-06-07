The International Human Rights Council, Sikkim state board condemned the alleged gang rape case of a young girl from the state at a guest house in Kishanganj, Bihar and appealed concerned authorities to raise their voices against ‘inhuman brutality.’

In a press release, the state board stated, “On behalf of International Human Right Council, Sikkim state strongly condemn the rape case of one girl from our state Sikkim, who while her return to the state missed her train at Kishanganj, Bihar where she took shelter in a guest house, but, two persons, being in intoxicated influence, gang raped her in a brutal manner.”

Further, despite the rapists’ arrest, the board appealed to civil societies, NGOs, concerned administration and the general public to unite and raise their voices so that justice is delivered against every injustice that happens to the people of Sikkim.

The board also informed that they have sought a clarification from the Sikkim Police on the matter and urged them to release a statement to avoid confusion.

“Let us raise our voice in unity against the crime and support the victim,” the release concluded.

According to police reports, the accused individuals were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when they forcibly entered the victim's room and subjected her to sexual assault. Despite the presence of the victim's male friend, the perpetrators overpowered him and tied him down before taking turns raping the young woman.

In a fortunate turn of events, one of the victims managed to escape and promptly alerted the police. Prompt action by the police led to the raid of the guest house, where the traumatised victim was rescued, and the two accused were apprehended.

The victim was immediately admitted to the district hospital for medical treatment and necessary support.