As part of the International Women's Day celebrations on March 8, the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) of TriShakti Corps organised a series of events across North Bengal and Sikkim.

In Sukna, a special event was held to inspire inclusion through the pursuit of higher education and the enhancement of qualifications, with the aim of fostering self-dependence.

The event also highlighted the role of women in societal development through entrepreneurial avenues.



Also Read: Sikkim's CM Prem Singh Tamang arranges urgent medical airlift for accident victim

A health awareness camp was organised in Chungthang, North Sikkim, offering comprehensive health check-ups and lectures on basic life-saving techniques to over 200 locals.

AWWA officials also visited the specially-abled women of Mayalmu Shelter Home in Gangtok, providing medicines and upgrading infrastructure under the Operation Sadbhavana initiative.

Walkathons were held at various locations in North Bengal and Sikkim. The active participation of Indian Army families underscored the strength and resilience of Nari Shakti, reflecting their resolve to strive for a more inclusive future and contribute to national-building initiatives.