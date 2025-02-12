The Government of Sikkim has appointed N. Sridhar Rao, a 1994-batch IPS officer, as the new Director of Sikkim Vigilance Police, effective immediately.

Rao previously served as SDGP, Planning and Modernisation.

According to the official order, Rao will relinquish his additional responsibilities as SDGP, Coordination, and OSD, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, New Delhi, along with his charge over the 1st IRBn, New Delhi.



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