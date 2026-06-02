ITBP launches cultural orientation programme for personnel in Sikkim

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on June 1 launched a five-day orientation programme on Sikkim's language, culture and traditions for its personnel deployed in the Himalayan state.

The programme was inaugurated at the headquarters of the 13th Battalion ITBP in Gangtok. The inaugural session was attended by Deputy Inspector General Sanjeev Kumar Singh of the ITBP Sector Headquarters, Gangtok.

According to an official statement, 40 personnel from the 11th, 13th, 48th and 63rd Battalions are participating in the training programme, which is being conducted by experts from the Department of Culture, Government of Sikkim.

The initiative aims to familiarise ITBP personnel with Sikkim's rich cultural heritage, local languages, customs, traditional cuisine and attire, enabling them to build stronger connections with local communities while carrying out their duties.

The programme will also provide participants with insights into the history, linguistic diversity and lifestyles of Sikkim's three principal communities — Lepcha, Bhutia and Nepali.

Commandant Sunil Kandpal of the 13th Battalion and other senior ITBP officers were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Officials said the programme is expected to strengthen cultural understanding and foster closer engagement between security personnel and local residents in the border state.