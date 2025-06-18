A public hearing on the progress of the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission works was held on June7 at the GPK Bhawan in Kopibari under the Shyari Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU), covering six wards of the 23 Shyari Constituency.

The hearing was chaired by MLA of 23 Shyari Constituency, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, and was attended by several dignitaries including Hon’ble Zilla Panchayat members, Panchayat representatives, the District Collector of Gangtok, ADC Gangtok, and Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nandok, Shri T.T. Bhutia. Also present were the DPO, CLC President, Youth Convenor, and a large number of local residents from the affected wards.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship programme of the Government of India, aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water to every rural household through individual tap connections. While the mission has seen considerable success across many parts of the country, residents of 23 Shyari Constituency have voiced concerns regarding the pace and quality of the implementation in their area.

The public hearing provided an open platform for dialogue between the public and the implementing authorities. Residents from all six participating wards shared their observations, grievances, and suggestions related to the water supply works being carried out under the mission. Key issues raised included delays in pipeline installation, irregular water supply in some pockets, and concerns about the quality of materials being used.

MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, in his address, assured the public that their concerns would be taken seriously and addressed in a timely manner. “The Jal Jeevan Mission is a vital project for ensuring safe drinking water to every home. We are committed to its proper and transparent implementation in every ward of this constituency,” he said.

District Collector Gangtok acknowledged the importance of community feedback in such projects and encouraged residents to continue monitoring the progress of works in their areas. “We welcome constructive feedback. Public participation helps us identify gaps and act quickly to correct them,” he said.