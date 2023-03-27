A defamation case has been filed against former Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Chamling, for a speech he made in 2014. The case will be heard in the Jalpaiguri Court, and comes in the wake of the recent conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a similar case.

The case pertains to a defamatory speech made by Chamling in 2014 against one Rajen Phuyel, a resident of Banarhat in West Bengal. Chamling had alleged that Phuyel was importing "desi guns" to Sikkim to create disturbance in the region.

In response, Phuyel filed a defamation case against Chamling on September 15, 2014. The case, with complaint case number 2762 of 2014, was registered in Jorethang.

The next hearing for the case has been scheduled for April 27, 2023.

Chamling, who served as the Chief Minister of Sikkim for over 24 years, has been a prominent figure in regional politics. He was the founder of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which has been in power in the state since 1994. Chamling himself was the Chief Minister of Sikkim for five consecutive terms, from 1994 to 2019.

The case against Chamling is the latest in a series of defamation cases that have been filed against prominent politicians in recent years. Defamation is a criminal offence under the Indian Penal Code, and can result in imprisonment of up to two years, along with a fine.

As the case against Chamling moves forward, it remains to be seen what the outcome will be. Defamation cases are notoriously difficult to prove, and require a high burden of proof on the part of the plaintiff.