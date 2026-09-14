Jan Sewa Bhawan in Lumsey to start functioning from September 15: Sikkim CM

The newly constructed Jan Sewa Bhawan, a mini secretariat at Lumsey in Gangtok, will start functioning from September 15, with several key government departments shifting to the facility, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Monday, September 14.

Tamang made the announcement after performing the Vastu puja of the building on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Teej.

He said the new administrative centre would bring governance closer to people and make public services simpler, faster and more accessible.

The Jan Sewa Bhawan was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Sikkim, Tamang said, describing it as a step towards strengthening the state's administrative infrastructure.

Departments including Rural Development, Health and Family Welfare, Education, Water Resources and the Sikkim Public Service Commission will function from the new facility, he said.

"This is not merely a new government building; it is another important step towards our vision of bringing governance closer to the people and making public service delivery simpler, faster and more accessible," Tamang said.

He said the facility would particularly benefit people travelling from distant parts of the state by reducing the need to visit Gangtok for official work related to the departments housed there.

"For our people, particularly those coming from distant districts, this will mean less travel, less expenditure, less waiting and greater convenience," he said.

Tamang said the Jan Sewa Bhawan was envisioned as a modern and accessible administrative centre aimed at promoting decentralised governance and making government services more responsive and citizen-friendly.

"This is precisely what people-centric governance means — taking the government to the people rather than making people travel long distances to reach the government," he said.

The chief minister said his government had been focusing on strengthening infrastructure in roads, bridges, healthcare, education and administration, with the welfare and convenience of citizens at the centre of its efforts.

He expressed confidence that officers and staff posted at the new facility would perform their duties with greater dedication, efficiency and compassion while upholding the spirit of public service.