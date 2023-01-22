9 years old Jetshen Dohna Lama of Sikkim is adjudged winner of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9’ India’s longest running singing reality TV show of kids aired on Zee Television Zee TV.

A big moment for Sikkim as Sikkim's daughter Jetsen Dohna Lama is adjudged winner of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9’ India’s longest running singing reality TV show of kids aired on Zee Television Zee TV.

Jetsen has not only popularised the name of Sikkim pan India, but has also brought Sikkimese people together under one cause.

Not only Sikkim but many different groups and organisations from Sikkim, as well as our neighbour Darjeeling, Siliguri and North eastern states have stepped up to support Jetsen. Such unifying events are always a delightful moment to experience.



Jetshen Dohna Lama is daughter of Roshan Lama and mother Younis Hamal (Lama) resident of Pakyong District. Prodigy kid Jetshen was initially trained by her music instructor Nagen Chhetri CEO of Pakyong Music Institute, she was also trained at Remanti Sangeetalaya Academy, Gangtok under guidance of instructor cum CEO Reemanti Rai. She is an aspiring student of El Bethel Academy Pakyong.

Jetshen Dohna Lama is the Sikkim Idol Season 1 Winner in 2022 which was hosted by Hamro Varta Television under under supervision of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) to facilitate budding talents in field of music.

SRGMP Li’l Champs which premiered on 15 Oct 2022 covering 99 days with 28 episodes (+29 Blockbuster Grand Finale) where there were 13 contestants in the beginning. Contestants gave their best to outshine with renowned renowned celebrity judges Music Composer Anu Malik, Indian playback singer Neeti Mohan and singer, composer Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by renowned comedian and TV personality Bharti Singh.