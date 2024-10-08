Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the creation of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to push for tribal status recognition for left-out communities in Sikkim and Darjeeling, West Bengal. The announcement came during a landmark coordination meeting held in Siliguri on October 6.

The meeting, chaired by Tamang, brought together representatives from both states to address the longstanding issue of tribal recognition for marginalised communities. The formation of the JAC marks a significant step towards unified advocacy for these groups.

Key developments from the meeting include:

1. Establishment of a 9-member JAC with representatives from both states

2. Creation of an 11-member Ethnographic Report Committee to prepare crucial documentation

3. Participation of notable leaders, including MPs Raju Bista, DT Lepcha, and Indra Hang Subba

The JAC will focus on presenting a cohesive case to the Government of India for the inclusion of twelve left-out communities from Sikkim and eleven from West Bengal in the Scheduled Tribe category.

This initiative builds on previous efforts by the Sikkim government, including:

Formation of EIECOS (Eleven Indigenous Ethnic Communities of Sikkim) in 2014

Multiple meetings and memorandum submissions to state and central governments

A 2021 Sikkim Legislative Assembly resolution supporting tribal status for left-out communities

High-level meetings with Union Ministers in December 2023

The coordination meeting concluded with a resolution outlining the JAC's path forward, signalling a new chapter in the fight for tribal recognition in the region.